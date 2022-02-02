Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to resume filming 'Tiger 3' as Omicron wave subsides

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be resuming the shoot of his upcoming film 'Tiger 3' soon.

The 'Sultan' actor will resume filming for the upcoming movie in Mumbai this Saturday.

The news was revealed by a source, who also divulged that Salman and his film's co-lead Katrina Kaif will wrap the last big outdoor schedule of the movie in New Delhi from February 14 onwards.

The lead stars "will most probably be travelling to Delhi on the morning of February 12 or 13," the source further informed. The source added, "There they will be filming for around 10-12 days."

This outdoor schedule has been possible as the Omicron wave seems to be subsiding across the country. However, strict protocols will still be followed by the makers.

Earlier, the Delhi schedule was expected to commence on January 12 but it was later postponed, given the surge of COVID cases across India, including the national capital.

The upcoming action thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor