Salman Khan keen on reviving ‘Inshallah’ with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after major fallout

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have always been a hit actor-director duo. When ‘Inshallah’ was announced, marking their reunion, fans were curious. However, soon reports suggested that owing to creative differences, the duo had a huge showdown which resulted in the movie being shelved.

Inshallah was supposed to star actress Alia Bhatt, but the film officially got shelved because of the creative differences between Khan and Bhansali. Bhatt later worked with Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawad.While promoting Gangubai, the director called Salman a “very dear friend” he further added, “We all change as people. So he has changed, in his mind I have changed.” The director also said that they are on “good terms” and have “spoken in between also”The director commented in the end, “My utmost regard and respect for the person who did Khamoshi for me, who did Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for me, and who stood by me during Sawariyaa. He has been an important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court for him to decide if he wants to work with me.”So it seems like if Salman Khan wants to change the trajectory of his career right now, he needs to start sorting out his priorities and prove that he can be a director’s actor as well