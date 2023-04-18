Salman Khan keeps ticket price affordable for his Eid 2023 release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and co-starring Pooja Hegde is all set to hit theatres this Friday. The full fledged advance bookings of the film have now begun and tickets for the same can be bought digitally or from ticket windows. The ticket pricing of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is quite interesting to analyse. The makers have opted for a popular pricing in most mass centres so as to make it affordable for families to watch the film together.

On the other hand, a few premium multiplexes and select centres have kept blockbuster pricing for the film too, to cash on the Eid benefit. All in all, the film has been priced very fairly, making it affordable for middle income folks to catch the film in theatres, with their families. Salman Khan's last big release -- Dabangg 3 -- released in December 2019, and scored Rs 146.11 crore (Rs 1.4611 billion).This is why his newest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan has such huge expectations. The superstar hasn't been seen as a main lead in a theatrical release for three years and four months and while he has arrived on OTT (Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai) or special appearances (Antim: The Final Truth, Pathaan, Godfather), this biggie is running entirely on his shoulders.His last Eid release was 2019's Bharat, which entered the Rs 200 Crore Club