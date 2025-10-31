Salman Khan lauds Telangana's rapid progress

Hyderabad, Oct 31 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, during which he praised the state's rapid progress.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Salman Khan met the Chief Minister in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

"During the cordial meeting, Salman Khan lauded the rapid progress and dynamic initiatives of the Telangana government and assured the Chief Minister that he would take the message of Telangana Rising across the world," said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Friday.

Salman Khan expressed admiration for the state's growth vision and promised to extend his support in promoting Telangana's vibrant image on international platforms," it added.

The Telangana government is in the process of preparing 'Telangana Rising Vision 2047', a long-term development roadmap to guide the state's progress towards 2047, when India marks 100 years of independence.

The long-term vision document for the state's development is scheduled to be unveiled on December 9, coinciding with the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and recognising her contribution to the creation of Telangana.

The plan aims to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047 by focusing on economic and social development, with specific goals to reach a $1 trillion economy by 2035.

The document is being developed with input from citizens and experts to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth.

On October 10, the state government launched a survey to capture the aspirations, priorities, and ideas of people from across the state.

The initiative seeks to define the aspirations and priorities that will guide Telangana's development across key areas such as economic growth, skilling and employment, women empowerment, farmer prosperity, innovation, sustainability and net zero, and an improved quality of life for all citizens.

Everyone -- youth, farmers, women, entrepreneurs, students, professionals, and senior citizens -- is being encouraged to take part in shaping the state's vision.

The government has also directed its employees and stakeholders to participate in the citizen survey.

