Salman Khan Leaves Mumbai with Zeeshan Siddique Amid Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen at the Mumbai airport early Friday morning, escorted by heavy security. Accompanied by his bodyguard Shera and staff, the actor’s outing comes amidst heightened security concerns following multiple death threats over the past few months. He was also joined by Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late Baba Siddique, who was tragically shot dead on October 12 outside his office in Bandra by Bishnoi gang members.

The actor's flight coincides with his decision to step away from hosting duties for this weekend's episodes of Bigg Boss 18. Renowned choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan will temporarily take over hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Reports suggest that Salman’s absence is linked to recent security threats.

Salman has been under constant threat due to his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, which angered the Bishnoi community, for whom the animal holds religious significance. Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, connected to the community, has publicly demanded that Salman issue an apology, warning of dire consequences for him and his father, Salim Khan, if he refuses.