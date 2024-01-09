Salman Khan Panvel Farmhouse Trespassing: - Arrested Duo Not Involved in Gang Threats, Confirms Police

Navi Mumbai police apprehended two ardent fans of Bollywood actor Salman Khan who attempted to unlawfully enter his Panvel Farmhouse. The incident was reported by the farmhouse manager, Shashikant Omprakash Bhargav, last Thursday.

According to the report, the intruders have a criminal history in Punjab and had arrived in Mumbai after fleeing a confrontation with a local gang. The individuals arrested on Thursday for trespassing on Salman Khan's New Panvel farmhouse are not connected to any gangs that have issued death threats against the Bollywood star. However, they do have a criminal record in Fazilka district, Punjab, where they faced charges of trespassing, as per the police.

"The duo has no connection to the death threats. They explained that they had a conflict with a local gang in Punjab over playing a song at a wedding ceremony and escaped to Mumbai. We verified and confirmed their story," stated Anil Patil, senior police inspector from the Panvel Taluka police station. The two men, identified as Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gila (23), a furniture trader, and Gurusevak Singh Tej Singh Sikh (23), a carpenter, visited Mumbai for the first time after the altercation with local troublemakers in Punjab's Fazilka district. They wandered around the city and its outskirts, attempting to catch a glimpse of celebrities outside their residences. Upon discovering the location of Salman Khan's farmhouse, named 'Arpit,' in a secluded area, they thought it would be easy to enter the compound.

The police found digital copies of two Aadhaar cards with identical photos on each person's mobile phone. One set of cards displayed the name as Ajesh Kumar Omprakash Gila and Mahesh Kumar Ramnivas, while the other set mentioned the name as Vinod Kumar Radhesham and Gurusevak Singh Tej Singh Sikh.

When questioned about this, the duo informed the police that they had forged Aadhaar cards for themselves as they did not have their original Aadhar cards with them. "During their train journey from Punjab, they learned that Aadhar is necessary for booking hotel rooms in Mumbai. Since they were not carrying their Aadhaar cards, they downloaded some random Aadhar card from the internet and pasted their own photos on it," explained Patil.