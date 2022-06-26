Salman Khan pays visit to Ram Charan, poses happily with Venkatesh

Bollywood star Salman Khan paid a visit to South Indian star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently at their home.

On Sunday, a glimpse of these stars was posted from the account of Ram's pet Rhyme. In the picture, Upsana was seen holding Rhyme in her arms, the picture was captioned as, "I'm one lucky puppy. Love, hugs & cuddles--all for me."

In the glimpse, Ram Charan could be seen posing happily for the lens along with actors Pooja Hedge, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Salman Khan, Rhyme and Venkatesh Daggubati.

In the photo, Salman could be seen sporting a black T-shirt pairing it up with matching hued pants and shoes. Venkatesh could be seen standing next to Salman, posing happily for the camera, donning a black and olive green attire.

Bollywood and South diva Pooja Hegde opted for a beige top, white slim pants and shoes. While Upasana opted for a salmon top and blue skirt. And Ram Charan went for a royal blue tight-fit shirt and black slim pants for the get-together.

Prior to this, earlier this month, Salman Khan met Telugu stars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh in Hyderabad and a picture from the trio's meet-up went viral on social media at that time.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in Hyderabad. The movie is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. This film's title, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', was initially announced by Salman back in 2022.

The movie, which will have Pooja Hegde and also reportedly Shehnaaz Gill, as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

