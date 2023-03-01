Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde tease fans with glimpse of peppy dance number 'Billi Billi'

After 'Naiyo Lagda', Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are back with a new song from their upcoming family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Taking to Instagram, Salman treated fans to the teaser of the song titled 'Billi Billi', posting in the caption, "Song Out Tomorrow.. #BilliBilliTeaser."

A peppy dance number song is sung by Punjabi singer Sukhbir and has been written by Kumaar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpPH2OTo9AX/

In the video, Salman looks dapper in a black-white suit while grooving with Pooja Hegde, clad in an elegant red costume.

Soon after the actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.One of the fans commented, "can't wait to full song."

Another fan commented, "Damaal song hai bhai."

Recently, the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Naiyo Lagda' which received massive responses from the fans.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Salman also has 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in his kitty. Tiger 3 is extremely special as it will have Shah Rukh Khan's cameo.

As per a trade source, SRK will start shooting for his role in Tiger 3 in April.

"Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot is being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in Pathaan that he was going on an important mission so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission," the source said.

Tiger 3 will release on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

