Salman Khan records statement with Police, denies threats from any person

In a major revelation, superstar Salman Khan has clearly stated that he didn't receive any threat from anyone. He also said that he didn't have any disputes with anyone recently. On June 6, several CBI officers were spotted at Salman’s Galaxy apartments where they reached out to investigate the matter. Reportedly, right after the death of popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, a video of the Bishnoi group, who claimed to have killed the Punjabi singer and rapper, threatening the actor went viral. His security was also tightened after this.

The Maharashtra Home department also strengthened the actor’s security. On Sunday, Mumbai police lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a 'threat letter' to Salman and Salim. According to the police, Salim found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM in his and Salman's name. As per the police, the letter was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday. On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. He is also currently working on his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali