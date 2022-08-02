Salman Khan reportedly buys a Rs 1.5 crore bulletproof car after threats from Bishnoi gang

Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport in his new Rs 1.5 crore car. The actor is now the owner of a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser SUV.As per car-selling website Carwale.com, Salman’s new car is a Toyota Land Cruiser which is priced at about 1.50 crore. While the car is out of production, it comes with ‘Toyota’s proven bullet-proof reliability’, as reported by the website.

In a video shared by a number of paparazzi accounts, Salman is seen stepping out of the car, as his personal bodyguard Shera stands close to him. They are also accompanied by a couple of more security personnel. Dressed in a peach shirt and black denims, the actor made a stylish appearance.Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar last month following which he received the arms license. He had applied for self-protection following threat letters that he had received recently. On the work front, Salman Khan will be making his Tollywood debut with Godfather, which also stars Chiranjeevi. The duo recently shot for a special dance number, which has been choreographed by Prabhudeva. Salman also has Tiger 3 in his kitty where he will share screen space with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

