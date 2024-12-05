Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Among Other Celebrities at Maharashtra CM Swearing-In Ceremony in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were among the prominent personalities at the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister on Thursday evening at Azad Maidan.

Fadnavis took the oath for his third term as Chief Minister, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. The event saw a blend of political leaders and celebrities from various fields.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Vikrant Massey, Ekta Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vidya Balan were also present. Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Kumar Mangalam Birla made their way to the high-profile event as well.

The star-studded guest list featured actors Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and music artist Badshah. Directors Rohit Shetty and Atlee, along with producers Boney Kapoor, were also in attendance.

