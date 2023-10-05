Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to come together in Ayan Mukerji's War 2

Yash Raj Films is going all out to make their upcoming spy franchise the biggest ever in Indian cinema. In a new development, rumors are rife that Salman Khan’s Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will join Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir in War 2. The film is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.As per the portel, Ayan will commence shooting for War 2 in October. NTR Jr and Kiara Advani will reportedly also feature in War 2, which features Hrithik in the lead role.

The muharat for War 2 has already happened. Ayan is looking at starting shooting for the film this month itself. While Hrithik is currently in Italy for Fighter, he will soon return to commence shooting for War 2. In the meantime, shooting with NTR Jr might begin. Kiara Advani has also been locked as the female lead for the action-thriller," a source told. India Today.

Backed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, the YRF Spy Universe is an Indian shared universe centred on a series of spy action-thrillers, which feature various fictional RAW agents. The next film in the franchise is Salman Khan's Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif; it nearing its release date – Diwali 2023. The film will reportedly also have a cameo featuring Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, who was seen with Salman Khan's Tiger in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan.