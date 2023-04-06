Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Tiger vs Pathaan' to be directed by Siddharth Anand

Yash Raj Films once again proved that they are the number one production house in India with the historic success of Pathaan which has amassed over Rs 1050 crores at the worldwide box office. Now, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are ready to lock horns in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'! And the responsibility for the same is taken by none other than, Siddharth Anand.

Days after it was revealed that Ayan Mukerji has been roped in to direct 'War 2', it is now being reported that the big crossover from YRF's spy universe is going to be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Taking to his Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… SALMAN KHAN - SHAH RUKH KHAN: SIDDHARTH ANAND TO DIRECT… #SalmanKhan and #ShahRukhKhan starrer #TigervsPathaan will be directed by #SiddharthAnand… Starts Jan 2024… Produced by #AdityaChopra. #YRF.

According to a report in ETimes, "Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.” Adding, "YRF’s war chest and it’s entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record. The filmmaker recently helmed ‘Pathaan’, which is now the all-time highest grossing Hindi film by raising Rs 1028 crore worldwide since its release in January.