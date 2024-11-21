Salman Khan shares glimpse of his father Salim Khan's first bike

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 : Actor Salman Khan feels nostalgic as he treated his fans with a glimpse of his father Salim Khan's first bike 'Triumph Tiger 100,1956'.

On Thursday, the superstar dropped pictures with his father on Instagram and wrote, "Dad's 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956."

In the first snap, the father and son can be seen enjoying the nostalgic moment with the Triump Tiger.

In the another picture, Salman is looking handsome as he posted a candid picture with the bike.

After dropping the post on his Instagram handle, netizens reacted to the post by showering love and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Salman and Karisma Kapoor-starrer 'Biwi No. 1' is all set to be re-released in cinema halls.

On Thursday, producer Vashu Bhagnani shared the update, disclosing the re-release date of the hit film, which also starred Tabu, Sushmita Sen and Anil Kapoor.

The movie was originally released in 1999, and now it will return to theatres on November 29.

The comedy drama revolves around the life of Prem as Salman Khan, a successful businessman who is married to Pooja as Karisma Kapoor. Prem's life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Rupali as Sushmita Sen, a glamorous model, and they begin an affair.

Unbeknownst to Prem, Pooja is aware of his infidelity and decides to teach him a lesson by pretending to be an ideal wife while planning her own revenge.

'Biwi No. 1' received a positive response from the audience and was the second highest-grossing film of Bollywood in 1999. The film's soundtrack, composed by Anu Malik, became immensely popular, featuring hit songs like 'Chunari Chunari', 'Ishq Sona' and 'Mujhe Maaf Karna'.

Saif Ali Khan appeared in a special cameo in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer, 'Sikandar'.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is generating considerable buzz as it gears up for an Eid 2025 release.

Fans are excited to see Khan in action, especially with the combination of Nadiadwala's successful production track record and Murugadoss's unique storytelling style.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from this, Salman has 'Kick 2' and Aditya Chopra's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan.

Recently, Salman is hosting TV show 'Bigg Boss' 18.

