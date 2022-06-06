Salman Khan Threat Letter : Mumbai Police Commissioner says, they are investigating the case seriously

The Mumbai Police Commissioner, Sanjay Pandey has issued a statement on the developments in the investigation of the death threat sent to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.In a statement reported by ANI, Pandey said, "Mumbai Police is taking the matter as seriously as the case is. We are investigating the letter he received and the whole matter... no one has been detained as of now. We'll increase security if required."

According to the news agency, the police, who are also investigating the death of Punjabi rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, even questioned him about the letter sent to Khan's father on June 5th. The letter in Hindi said that both Salim and Salman would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala. 'Tera Moosawala bana denge,' the note read.Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra department of Home Affairs increased the security for the Bollywood actor. The Mumbai Police also lodged an FIR against an unknown person for sending the 'threat'.Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan had on Sunday received an anonymous letter with the message “tumhara Moosewala kar denge (you will end up like Moosewala)”. The letter was addressed to Salman and his father, following which an FIR was registered under section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Bandra police station.

