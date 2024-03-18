Salman Khan to Launch Nephew Arhaan in Films?

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son, Arhaan Khan, who recently graduated from a film school in Long Island, USA, is all set for his Bollywood journey. Speculations are rife that Salman Khan is considering launching his nephew Arhaan. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Arbaaz reacted to the reports that stated Salman Khan was launching his son Arhaan.Speaking to News18, Arbaaz refuted the same and said, "I don’t know. They’re still rumours, according to me. This news hasn’t reached my ears yet." He continued, "It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be. He has gone to a film school and has done other things also."

Speaking more about his son, the 'Fashion' actor continued, "Arhaan is now concentrating on his career. He’s just a young boy. He’ll be 22 this year. He’s preparing himself for his future. He’s a very hard-working, sincere and dedicated kid. If all goes well, his focus is right and luck is on his side. I’m quite sure that he’ll make it because of his efforts." Arbaaz also stated how his son approaches him for guidance in most of his decisions. "I don’t want to keep him in a protective environment, inside a bubble. I want him to fly, fall, make mistakes and learn so that he understands that the world is a tough place", he said.Arhaan is the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. Meanwhile, on Arbaaz's work-front, he is gearing up for the release of his next production, 'Patna Shuklla', on March 29 on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie features Raveena Tandon, late actor Satish Kaushik, and Jatin Goswami in key roles.

