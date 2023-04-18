Salman Khan unleashes his inner child in 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Superstar Salman Khan's love for children is known to all. In fact, he makes movies considering children's likes and dislikes.

On Tuesday, he released a new song 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' from his forthcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The track sees Salman unleashing his inner child.

Sung by Salman Khan and Devi Sri Prasad, 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' is touted to be a quirky kids' anthem.

The song also has rap by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Neha Bhasin has lent her voice to female vocals.

Check out the fun track here

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrLiUX0IF0G/?hl=en

In the clip, we can also see Salman, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam grooving to the peppy beats.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh.

On Monday, the makers of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' unveiled the new track of the film 'O Balle Balle'.Music for Balle Balle is composed by Sukhbir. Kumaar is the lyricist, with choreography by J Master and the background vocals by Sukhbir.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marks the return of Salman to big screen after four years. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif.

