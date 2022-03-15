Salman Khan unveils teaser of Ajay Devgn's Eid release Runway 34

Salman Khan has unveiled the teaser of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Runway 34. He also mentioned that the film will release around Eid this year on April 29. The teaser shows a glimpse of Ajay Devgn as a pilot, who finds himself in a tricky situation as his plane faces turbulence amid bad weather. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani and Carry Minati.

The teaser opens with a shot of a commercial airliner, flying at night through a thunderstorm. We are then transported to inside the cockpit, where we hear ATC chatter in the background, about an approaching cyclone, and instructions to ground all aircraft. “It is impossible to land here,” the ATC says.The camera pans from Rakul’s first officer to the captain, played by Ajay Devgn. With a stern look on his face and indie music playing in the background, he replies, “Humein koi aisa information nahi mila (We haven’t received any such information).”We then cut to the ground, where Amitabh Bachchan’s character recites the law of gravity: “Jo cheez jitni tezi se upar jaati hai, utni hi tezi se neeche bhi aati hai.”

Runway 34 marks Ajay Devgn's return to direction after 6 years. In a statement about the film, he said, “Close your eyes and think – each and every one of us must have been in a situation’s in life when we have felt all powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We have all been through that moment when we have felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. That ‘storm’ brewing within you, playing with your emotions; tearing you up; that turbulent ride that makes you ask – is this a nightmare? Or is this real? These are the sentiments associated with Runway 34. It’s got terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance and dejection, all within the screenplay. Honestly, letting this script just pass me by, was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it.



