Salman Khan used to distribute food from film sets among the poor reveals his 90s co-star

Superstar Salman Khan is known for his big heart and philanthropic nature. The superstar has even founded a charitable trust to help the poor and named it Being Human. But not many know that the actor in his initial days in Bollywood also used to go looking for the poor to distribute food from film sets.

Actress Ayesha Jhulka who has worked with Salman Khan in Kurbaan revealed all about the Bharat stars philanthropic nature. Recalling the days they worked together, Jhulka said the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor used to pack the food on the sets and try to find someone whom he could donate it to. conversation with the Mid-Day, she said, “It was just wonderful. I’m very fond of Salman Khan because he is a great human being. I remember back then whenever we used to finish the shoot and we were going back home, I would see him packing the balanced food.

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. He had a cameo in the movie that was loved by fans. The superstar will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde. The movie is set to hit the theatres on Eid. Salman also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif which will release near Diwali this year.