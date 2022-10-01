Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey dies of suspected heart attack

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey has passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack on September 30. While confirming the tragic news, Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde told an entertainment portal that Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed.

He further shared that upon arrival at the hospital, Sagar was declared dead. Sagar was about 50 years old and had appeared with Salman Khan in films like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Tubelight’, ‘Dabangg’, and others. Pandey was rushed to Suvidha Hospital after he had a heart attack at the gym. The doctors, however, recommend taking him to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Center Hospital in Jogeshwari. He was brought by two gym instructors.