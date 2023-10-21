Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's mother registers FIR against building secretary for criminal intimidation

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's mother has registered an FIR against her building secretary. According to a E Times report, Shera's mother, who resides in Andheri, has reached out to the DN Nagar police station, to seek legal action against her building committee member. An FIR has been registered against the secretary under sections 509, 506 and 500 of the IPC.These charges include - uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and defamation.

Shera is Salman Khan's personal bodyguard. But that's not his only job. He owns a security agency, Tiger Security, which caters to national and international clients. Shera enjoys a massive social media fan following -- over 400 thousand followers on Instagram and is often seen going live on news channels and getting clicked with celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi among others.