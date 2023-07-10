Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali pens note about her alleged abuser who can make or break careers

Pakistani-American actress and activist Somy Ali also makes headlines for targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan, whom she dated in the 90s’. A couple of days back, she shared a cryptic post about her alleged abuser on her social media handle. “I will be told to take down posts. I will be questioned of my sanity. I will be gossiped about having a drinking problem (the irony) yet i will go on because you have not gone through all that humiliation, and every form of torture and abuse while no one sided with you because your abuser’s a huge star and you are friends with him. He can make or break your career. You believed your friends and assumed would take a stand for you and knew everything because you literally told them and they witnessed it many a times,” Ali wrote.

Somy Ali quotes an actor she respects who referred to the abuser as a "pyara insaan." She refuses to be silenced and believes there will be a positive ending to this situation, likening it to a horror movie. Somy Ali disregards profane comments from trolls and asserts that others cannot truly understand her experiences or judge her. She concluded her post by adding, “You are merely speculating and being cruel to a human being who has done nothing to you. Give this some thought please, not just for me, but to many other individuals being bullied online. Let’s put an end to this please. It has to stop.” Somy Ali was a part of a few Bollywood films in the ’90s, including Krishan Avatar, Anth, Andolan and Mafia. In several interviews, she revealed that she had come to Bollywood to just be with Salman Khan. She had watched Maine Pyar Kiya and wanted to marry Salman Khan. She even carried a picture of him in her wallet. She left Bollywood after their alleged breakup.