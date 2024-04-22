Salman Khan's firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch searches Surat's Tapi river for gun

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : In a recent development regarding the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence on April 14, Mumbai Crime Branch has reached Surat to search for the gun which the accused used in firing at actor's house.

During interrogation, the accused told the Crime Branch that after committing the crime, they had thrown the gun into the Tapi River of Surat.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on the morning of April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.

Escalating the probe into the firing case at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday said that three new sections have been added to the FIR against the accused.

The sections under IPC 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) have been added in the case. Mumbai Crime Branch officials disclosed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused in connection in the case.

Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman Khan's house through a Facebook post following the attack.

Earlier, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

Earlier on April 15, Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan took to Instagram and released a statement on their family's behalf. In the post, Arbaaz stated that the particular "disturbing" incident has affected the family.

"The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person in a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously," the statement read.

Arbaaz also shared that the family is fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor