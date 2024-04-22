Salman Khan House Firing: Gun Used in Firing Outside Bollywood Actor's Thrown Into River Tapi in Gujarat

Escalating the probe into the firing case at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday said that the accused had thrown the gun into river Tapi in Gujarat after committing the crime.

Mumbai Crime Branch officials disclosed to news agency ANI that, during interrogation, the accused told the Crime Branch that after committing the crime, they had thrown the gun into river Tapi.

Firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence on April 14 | A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch reached Surat to search for the gun that the accused used in firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.



Earlier, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on the morning of April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both accused sported caps and carried backpacks.