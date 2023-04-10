Salman Khan's "GUNDA" avatar in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer entices audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 : Makers of the upcoming action entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Monday unveiled the official trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, production house Zee Studios shared the much-awaited trailer which they captioned, "He's your Bhai & your Jaan! Get ready to be swooped up in action #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTrailer Out Now!."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cq2w-c7ocej/

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

The almost three-and-a-half-minute trailer showcases Salman in a power-packed avatar who is standing along with his love interest, Pooja Hegde's family who are getting death threats from some goons. He could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

Who will win this war? Will Salman be able to protect Pooja's family? All the questions will be answered on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Soon after the production house dropped the trailer fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and shared their excitement.

"Bhaijaan Ka Hi Jalwa!," a fan commented.

A fan wrote, "Bollywood ka Baappppp!!"

"The wait is over!," another fan wrote.

"Mera bhai jannn," a user commented.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor