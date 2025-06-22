Salman Khan’s Hilarious Jab at Aamir Khan’s Marriages Goes Viral

After creating a buzz with the film Sikandar, Salman Khan is once again in the limelight. He will soon be returning to the big screen with a new movie. In the meantime, he appeared in the opening episode of the new season of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show. The recently released promo shows Salman having a blast with host Kapil Sharma and the rest of the team. As soon as he entered the show, Salman started entertaining in his signature fun style, leaving everyone in splits. During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Salman, “Is there a ‘Gauri’ in your life?” Instead of answering for himself, Salman wittily shifted the focus to Aamir Khan. In a playful tone, he said, “Aamir is a different kind of person. He’s a total perfectionist. He’ll keep marrying until the marriage is perfect. I think this time his marriage will be perfect.” The remark sparked laughter on the set.

Judge Archana Puran Singh asked Salman, “Why do people keep teasing you about marriage?” To this, Salman chuckled and replied, “How will my marriage benefit you? Why do you think I should get married? If I get married, you all will be happy, but I’ll be ruined.” He jokingly took a jab at the concept of alimony post-divorce as well. Salman often makes light-hearted comments about his unmarried status, yet his fans continue to eagerly await news of his wedding.

Aamir Khan’s Love Life and Personal Story

Aamir Khan first married Reena Dutta in 1986, but the couple separated in 2002. They have two children together – Junaid and Ira.

In 2005, Aamir married filmmaker and producer Kiran Rao. However, they divorced in 2021. They have a son – Azad Rao Khan.

Aamir is currently dating Gauri Sprat. On his 60th birthday in March 2024, Aamir officially introduced Gauri to the media.

Latest Updates on Both Stars’ Careers

Salman Khan’s last film was Sikandar. He is now preparing for his next project, which has already generated a lot of excitement among his fans.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s latest movie Sitaare Zameen Par was released in theatres on June 21 and has received a positive response from audiences. The film collected ₹32 crore in just two days. Aamir is also expected to make a cameo appearance in South Indian superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie.