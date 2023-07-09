Salman Khan’s home food is the best in Bollywood, says Mahesh Manjrekar

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has been a part of the film industry for several years, and has developed friendships with many major stars. In a recent interview, he spoke about whose home food he loves the most in the industry, and said that contrary to popular belief, Salman Khan loves flavourful, spicy food.

In an interaction on Kunal Vijaykar’s Khane Mein Kya Hai YouTube channel, Mahesh Manjrekar was asked whose cooking he likes the most in the film industry. He said, “I like the food at Salman’s house. He’s also very fond of his spicy food. He wants taste. The thing about Salman is that he doesn’t worry about diets, he likes his spices. I love his home food. With Sanjay Dutt, it’s less spicy. But at Salman’s house, it’s proper…

Mahesh further said that when he and Salman shoot in Mumbai, he makes sure to have his personal chef prepare home-style meals for him. His crew looks forward to eating his home food and they check with him if he is going to be serving food on the set. He added that his chef is trained by his wife who had learned to prepare ins and outs of traditional Maharashtrian cuisine from his mother. In his earlier interview, Mahesh had said that Salman is a middle-class guy at heart and lives in a one-bedroom flat. He had also expressed his worries as he feels that Salman needs someone, a partner, to come back to after being with everyone else and his friends.