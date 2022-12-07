Salman Khan’s No Entry Mein Entry put on hold?

Salman Khan’s ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ has been in the news ever since it was announced. Rumours about the movie being shelved or going on floors has been doing the rounds for a long time.

While the filmmaker Anees Bazmee is determined to make the film, it has been put on a back-burner for now due to some challenges faced by the makers.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the script for the film has been fleshed out. “No Entry Mein Entry script is ready, and the actors, producer Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee too are excited about the project. However, they have a few challenges to iron out before they take the film on the floors. The earlier plan was to start shooting from January 2023, but for now it’s been put on the backburner.

Salman is already in conversation with a few other directors to lock his next project, while Anees Bazmee too has moved on to another story. Though they do intend to come back to it in the future," a source said. Earlier, Anees Bazmee had told the portal that ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ would be a double role comedy and the script impressed Salman Khan. No Entry released theatrically on 26 August 2005 on a budget of ₹200 million, and proved to be a blockbuster at the box office, grossing a worldwide total of ₹74.13 crore, thus becoming the biggest hit of 2005.It received praise for its humor, soundtrack and performances of the cast.