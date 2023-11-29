Salman Khan's security beefed up after superstar receives fresh death threats

Superstar Salman Khan has received fresh death threats via social media. The Mumbai Police has said that the actor’s security as been reviewed after this new threat. On Wednesday, news agency ANI reported that Salman received a threat through a Facebook post. ANI added that the Mumbai Police has said that after this his security has been reviewed. There is no clarity if this new threat is connected to the threats Salman has received in the past from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang.

On Tuesday, Pinkvilla reported that Salman had been asked by th authorities to be alert after Bishnoi fired gunshots outside the house of singer Gippy Grewal in Canada over his rumoured friendship with Salman. “Following the threat, a review was conducted of the actor’s security to ensure there are no loopholes. We have also reached out to him and told him to be alert and discussed a few things with regard to his security,” Pinkvilla quoted a Mumbai Police officer as saying. Salman Khan's security was tightened after he received an e-mail death threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in March this year. Bishnoi is also the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The e-mail, written in Hindi, stated Salman Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should have seen it. On the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 which was a major box-office success.