Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan welcomes lord Ganesha to her home

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha at her residence in Mumbai today. Meanwhile, Salma Khan , Salman Khan's mother, would perform a special pooja for him since she is concerned about his well being, according to recent reports.

Arpita is the younger sister of actor Salman Khan. Arpita and Aayush married in 2014, and have two children together. The two children are namely- son Ahil, born in 2016, and daughter Ayat, born in 2019. Arpita Khan is a fashion designer by profession. Earlier this year, Arpita made headlines when she bought a luxurious home in Mumbai's Khar for Rs 10 crore.