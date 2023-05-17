Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's house robbed, diamond earings worth 5 lakh stolen

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma recently filed a police complaint after expensive diamond earrings were stolen from her Mumbai apartment. Soon after she lodged a complaint, the Khar Police swung into action and arrested a 30-year-old man. According to ANI, a man namely Sandeep Hegde (30) had stolen the diamond earrings of Arpita from her house on May 16. The accused worked as Arpita's house help. Reportedly, the Mumbai Police said that the earrings are worth Rs 5 lakh.

In her complaint, Arpita had said that the diamond earrings were kept in the make-up tray and had gone missing from there. The stolen property has reportedly been recovered from Hegde's house and he has been remanded to police custody. He has been booked under section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code. Hegde is a resident of Ambewadi slums in Vile Parle East. Arpita lives on 17th road, Khar, with her actor-husband Aayush Sharma and two children - son Ahil and daughter Ayat. Arpita and Aayush tied the knot in 2014.