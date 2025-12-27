Salman's 60th birthday: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, more B-town celebrities pen heartfelt birthday messages for superstar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has turned 60 years old today. The film fraternity has poured their heartfelt birthday messages for the actor, wishing for his long life and good health.

Sanjay Dutt, actor and dear friend of Salman Khan, took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt birthday message for the actor. He wrote, "Bhaijaan happy birthday and love you, god bless you, may god give you health and success"

Actor Rakesh Bedi, who is currently basking in the success of 'Dhurandhar', wished the actor a "long life" and "good health" on the actor's 60th birthday.

While talking to ANI, Rakesh Bedi said, " He (Salman Khan) is my good friend and a star of industry. I wish him happiness and good health. Happy Birthday to Salman, and god bless him."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to Instagram to wish Salman Khan, describing him as his "brother and family."

"My Dearest Bhau, I wish you the bestest day filled with love, laughter and happiness. I don't have words to express what you mean to me. You have always been there for me unconditionally, treated me like a brother, like family. I love you Bhau. Happy Happy Birthday!!!!," said Riteish Deshmukh.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also wished the actor a Happy Birthday, calling him a "mega movie star with a golden heart."

"Happy 60 to this mega movie star with a golden heart! He was in my first film and will always be grateful to him for agreeing to be a part of it. Happy Birthday, Salman Khan," wrote Karan Johar on his Instagram story.

Anil Kapoor also penned a birthday wish for the actor, welcoming the superstar to the club of 60-year-olds.

"Our friendship has always been simple. Sometimes we meet more when we're working on a film together, and sometimes even when we're not. But the love and bond have always remained the same. I truly hope this friendship, this warmth we share, lasts forever. Welcome to the 60s, my friend," wrote Anil Kapoor on his Instagram handle.

The emerging young actor Raghav Juyal also expressed his admiration for the actor, describing Salman Khan as the "honest and pure" human being.

"He is very honest, pure. Usually, people get adulterated in this industry or try to portray some image but Salman never tries to do it and stays the way he is. That inspires me. On his birthday, I wish him to remain the way he is," said Raghav Juyal while talking to ANI.

Singer Mika Singh also wished 'Happy Birthday' to Salman Khan while taking to ANI. He said, "Salman bhai, we love you. Happy Birthday, God bless."

Katrina Kaif also shared a special post for Salman Khan. Katrina, who has worked with Salman in several films, took to her Instagram Story to wish him on his birthday.

She shared a black-and-white photo of Salman enjoying a bike ride. Along with the photo, Katrina called Salman a "superhuman" and shared a heartfelt birthday message for him.

In her note, Katrina wrote, "Tiger Tiger Tiger! Happiest 60th birthday to the superhuman that you are. May every day be full of love and light."

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in director Apoorva Lakhia's film 'Battle of Galwan'. In the film, Salman will be seen wearing an Indian Army uniform. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

The teaser for Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Battle of Galwan' was also unveiled today on the occasion of 'Bhaijaan's' birthday.

