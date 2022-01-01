Saloni Gaur on 'Campus Diaries': Student politics holds power in a progessive society

Mumbai, Jan 1 Actress and YouTuber Saloni Gaur will be soon seen in the upcoming web series 'Campus Diaries'.

Saloni says from protest to expressing their opinions aloud, students and the voice of youth creates huge impact in a progressive society and some of the recent incidents are the example of that.

Asked about her opinion on student politics, Saloni told : "I think student politics and especially students with sound political opinions surely create an impact otherwise in the recent past the kind of coverage in the mainstream media we have seen regarding student protests - we would have not seen. The student community surely holds power. If we look at politic who are in power now, many of them started their journey from college, from student politics. That perhaps makes us believe that opinions matter, the voice of youth matters."

In the web series, she is playing the character of a student who eventually contests a campus election and how she changes things within her power.

Sharing more insight into her character, Saloni said, "My character's name is Priyanka who is actually a rebel without a cause. She is quite opinionated and there is an emotional graph of the character that is interesting to me. She also contests an election and is very active in student politics."

"In real life, during my college days, I also wanted to contest the election but that did not happen for some practical reasons. Becoming part of this show was an opportunity for me to live my dream and do everything that I couldn't do when I was in college," added the young actress who is known for her funny videos on social media with characters like 'Nazma Aapi', 'Kusum Behenji', 'Asha Behenji' to name a few.

The show 'Campus Diaries' is created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav and it also features Ritvik Sahore, Harsh Beniwal, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindani.

The show releases on MX Player on January 7.

