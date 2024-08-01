Sam Asghari wishes Britney Spears "the Best" post-divorce reflection

Washington [US], August 1 : In a candid interview Sam Asghari, who recently finalized his divorce from pop icon Britney Spears, shared insights into his personal growth and reflections on their brief but impactful marriage.

"It's been a journey," Sam remarked, reflecting on his time with Britney adding "You learn so much from being in relationships in general. I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got," he shared in an interview with E! News.

The fitness expert emphasized how his marriage to Britney Spears contributed to his personal development.

"Being in such a serious relationship grows you as a person," he shared adding, "It's something that's always going to be a part of me."

Despite their separation, Sam expressed genuine warmth towards his ex-wife.

"I wish her the best," he said graciously, adding, "She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life, and I always appreciate the moments we had together."

As for his current romantic life, Sam humorously mentioned, "At the moment, I'm dating my dog," referring to his pet Porsche according to E! News.

He added with a smile, "She's high maintenance, so my hands are full with my current partner."

On a more serious note, Sam acknowledged the healing process after a breakup.

"It's going to take some time for me, as it does with everyone that goes through a breakup," he admitted.

Redirecting his focus to his career, Sam highlighted his excitement about his upcoming role in the film 'Jackpot!' directed by Paul Feig, set to premiere on Prime Video on August 15.

He described working with co-stars John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu as "an amazing experience," praising their professionalism and comedic talents.

"Working with true professionals like them was a blessing," Sam noted adding, "I've learned so much just being around greats."

