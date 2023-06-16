Samantha pens emotional note as she marks one year of her myositis diagnosis, says "year of forced new normal"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Thursday, penned down a long emotional note as she marked one year of her myositis diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a string of pictures and captioned it, "It's been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body... no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too... to make things more interesting. A year of prayers and poojas... not praying for blessings and gifts... but praying to just find strength and peace."

In the pictures, she could be seen standing in front of the Church of Saint Sava in Serbia.

"A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it's ok when it doesn't. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it's not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn't sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love... and not give hate the power to affect me," the caption continued.

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"More power to u Sam," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "love and hope to you! I'm clinging on to it too."

"There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking," the caption concluded.

Last year, Samantha revealed that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis' and broke her silence on her health update via her social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming will be next seen in upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.

