Samantha Prabhu enjoys dinner date with bestie Shilpa Reddy in Dubai

South film industry's famous best friend duo - Samantha Prabhu and Shilpa Reddy are in Dubai.

Taking a break from all the negativity surrounding her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha is having the time of her life in Dubai. Her best friend Shilpa shared a picture of them where they can be seen smiling for the camera with Shilpa's sister and her nephew.

She captioned the photo "Wonderful to have had an unexpected chance to finally make My sister meet Sam and Sam meet my sister My two favourite women & Well, Dheva always Finds it fun to catch up with Sam Aunty too #dubaidaires".

Samantha re-shared the photo on her story and drew a cute heart around it.

Shilpa shared another photo with Samantha on her story and expressed the delight of meeting her.

On the work front, Samantha is busy waiting for the release of her film 'Yashoda', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 12, 2022. Interestingly, the movie is clashing with Aamir Khan's much-awaited 'Laal Singh Chadha' which marks the Bollywood Debut of Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Apart from this, she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the Hindi Remake of the American Web Series 'Citadel' directed by the director duo Raj and DK. She will also be seen in the mythological drama 'Shaakuntalam'. Reportedly, Samantha has also been chosen to play a significant character in the Hollywood flick 'Arrangement of Love'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor