Samantha Prabhu Extends Her Best Wishes to Natural Star Nani For His Upcoming Release ‘Surya’s Saturday

Eega lead pair, Samantha Prabhu and Nani, delighted fans with a heartwarming reunion when they unexpectedly bumped into each other at the airport in Hyderabad. The encounter occurred as Natural Star Nani was en route to Mumbai for promotional activities for his upcoming pan-India film, ‘Surya’s Saturday.’

Samantha, shared her best wishes for her dear friend and ‘Eega’ co-star, captioning the photo she wrote "@nameisnani the sweetest surprise today. All the very best for #SaripodhaAsanivaaram."‘

Surya’s Saturday’, produced by DVV Movies also stars Priyanka Mohan and Surya in the lead and is set to release on 29th August, 2024.