Samantha Prabhu teases fans with a ‘Marvellous’ Surprise on social media

With less than 10 days left for The Marvels releasing in India, the anticipation soars high to witness Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau in action. While in 2019, Captain Marvel enjoyed a successful theatrical run, the fabulous four actresses Samantha, Tamannaah, Rakul Preet and Kajal Aggarwal had unveiled the trailer for the pre-endgame superhero flick starring Brie Larson. Now, India’s beloved actress Samantha hinted at an association with Marvel Studios in one of her latest social media post which is sparking rounds of conversations around her return to promote The Marvels.

Samantha took to her social media, by posting a story along with a special visitor to her Gym, a tiny, furry friend - a grey cat with whom the actress is seen playing in the video as a part of her post-workout session. Her caption read “Excited for tomorrow and so is my Goose”, with a sticker of Captain Marvel flying away with her Flerken ally ‘Goose’, which has led to her fans all excited about what exactly will she do this time? Earlier in 2019, Samantha had expressed how she feels motivated by Brie Larson’s workout routine, she said “Workout is not about how it makes me look but how it makes me feel. I have always been fond of keeping targets, whether it is in work or personal life. In the case of weight training we increase it week-on-week and I like knocking off these new targets as well; Right now my target is to lift 120kg” expressing her desire to train like ‘Captain Marvel’ to achieve some of the most challenging milestones in her life. The Marvels stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, Seo-jun Park and Zawe Ashton in pivotal roles.