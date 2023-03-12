Samantha reflects on faith, take a look at her meaningful Sunday post

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu truly believes in the magic of faith.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram and talked about faith, saying it makes a person "superhuman."

"Sometimes, it doesn't take superhuman strength... faith gets you through. Faith keeps you calm... faith becomes your teacher and your friend. Faith makes you superhuman," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CprF6LCrQl7/?hl=en

Samantha also dropped a picture of her sitting in a meditation pose.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is busy shooting for the Indian adaptation of international series 'Citadel'.

She will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the action-packed series created by Raj and DK. The international version of Citadel is created by the Russo Brothers and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Samantha has earlier said, "When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him."

She is also gearing up for the release of her film 'Shaakuntalam'. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor