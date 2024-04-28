Samantha Ruth Prabhu Announces New Film 'Bangaram' on Her Birthday, Reveals First Look

South actor Samantha gave a surprise to her fans as she announced her new film 'Bangaram' on her birthday. Samantha Shares the first look of movie. In Poster she is holding gun while wearing saree. According to poster we can assume that she will be playing a role of married woman.

While sharing the poster on Instagram 37 years old actress wrote, "Not everything has to glitter to be golden. Something is cokking" Fans are excited to see Samantha's acting after long break. They commented and expressed their excitement on the post. One fan wrote very excited and Happy Birthday. Another fan wrote Sam with thaali and homely look. Another one wrote go champ always you are just inspiring us.