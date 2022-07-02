Samantha Ruth Prabhu blames Karan Johar for ‘unhappy and failed marriages'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be making her debut on the chat show, Koffee with Karan which is hosted by Karan Johar. The trailer showed several celebrities returning to the couch, but stars such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda will be making their debut on the chat show this season. The show, which has the reputation of catching celebrities off guard, seems to be continuing in the same vein as we see Samantha blaming Karan Johar for “unhappy marriages.”

The actor, who announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, said Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had set high standards for people, while real life is actually grim, like Yash’s gangster movie KGF. “You are the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G. In fact, the reality is KGF,” Samantha says in the video. Samantha made her appearance on the show with Akshay Kumar, whose company she seemed to enjoy. Samantha was seen laughing when Akshay referred to Instagram filters as ‘fillers’, in response to Karan Johar’s question about what he disapproves of in the industry.Samantha made her Hindi film industry debut with Raj and DK’s The Family Man season 2. She played the formidable villain Raji in the Amazon Prime Video series. Now, the actor is reportedly set to kick-start her next Hindi project with Varun Dhawan. As per a report, Varun and Samantha are set to feature in the Indian offshoot of the Russo Brothers’ Citadel.