Samantha Ruth Prabhu buys sea-facing flat worth Rs 15 crore in Mumbai

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Shaakuntalam,’ has reportedly purchased a luxurious property in Mumbai after her South counterpart Rashmika Mandanna.Samantha recently posted a photo of the sunset view on her Instagram account that she captured from her current location. As per a report in Siasat.com, the picture was not from any five-star hotel in Mumbai, but instead, it seems to have been captured from a skyscraper in the city. This has led to speculations that Samantha may have bought a new house in the city of dreams.

As per the report, the Yashoda actress has purchased the luxurious three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai with a breathtaking view of the sea. It is reportedly worth Rs 15 crores. Samantha is currently busy shooting for her second Hindi project with Raj and DK. It’s the highly-anticipated Citadel series alongside Varun Dhawan. Multiple reports claim that this project could also be the reason behind her recent move to Mumbai.