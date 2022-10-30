Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans were in for a shock when she revealed on Saturday that she is suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Samantha said that her treatment is ongoing and her doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery soon.

In a long post, Samantha had explained her condition and also thanked her fans for giving a positive response to the trailer of Yashoda. She had written, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.”

Her note further read, I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”