Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops first look from upcoming film 'Bangaram' on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu delighted her fans on her birthday after she dropped the first poster of her next movie, 'Bangaram.'

Samantha on Sunday, shared a poster of 'Bangaram' on her Instagram, showcasing her in the main role.

The dynamic poster, painted in blood-red tones, depicted Samantha brandishing a gun with a bold and determined expression.

In the poster, Samantha wore a saree and gazed ahead with a fiery expression. The poster also depicted a boiling pressure cooker and a teddy bear next to her.

Soon after Samantha dropped the poster, her fans filled the comments with excitement for the upcoming movie.

One user wrote, "Wowww.. This poster looks fiery.. Very interesting."

Another one commented, "Woahhhh. Best day to announce this. Excitedddd."

"Extremely excited for this one...Amazing," penned a third user.

The film will be produced under Samantha's banner Tralala Moving Pictures as its maiden production venture.

Apart from Bangaram, Samantha is preparing for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' an Indian version of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

In the series, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will portray the characters Honey and Bunny. The show's creators, Sita R Menon, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D.K., have also written the series.

