Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets Christmas ready with Sasha and Hash

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared pictures and a video from her leisurely Sunday morning on Instagram. She was seen chilling with her pet dog while listening to a Christmas tune in the video.. She also captured her dog watching a Christmas movie on television in another snap. She even shared a video of Wham!’s hit “Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart.” She caught the line from the song, “Last Christmas I gave you my heart and the very next day you gave it away. This year, to save me from tears, I’ll give it to someone special.

Currently, Samantha is in the news for her item song in Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’. The song is titled ‘Oo Solriya’ in Tamil and ‘Oo Antava’ in Telugu. It landed in controversy after a case was reportedly filed an Andhra Pradesh court for portraying men as lustful through the lyrics, the complainant has also requested that a ban be imposed on the song. The actor alsi has two bilingual films and an international film ‘Arrangement of Love’ in her kitty.