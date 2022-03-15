Samantha Ruth Prabhu lauds Alia Bhatt's achievements on her 29th birthday

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday wished Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday. Samantha took her Instagram and wrote "Happy Birthday @aliabhatt" adding "Is there anything you cannot do? Can't wait to celebrate all your achievements... We all know you are just getting started."

Alia Bhatt shared Samantha's post and thanked her. Not only Samantha but many celebs across Bollywood wished Alia on her birthday actress Katrina Kaif sharing Alia's picture wrote, "Happy happy happiest darling @aliabhatt may you reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit."

Celebs like Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry, Neha Dhupia, Genelia D'Souza, Puneet Malhotra, and Tamanna Bhatia also wished Alia Bhatt on her birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" which was praised by fans so much and Alia's excellent performance made the movie an award-winning film. However, Alia will be soon seen in the big-budget film of S S Rajamouli's 'RRR'.