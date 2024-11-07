Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in black gown, shows off her bold style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently busy promoting her series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' has once again turned heads with her bold and glamorous style.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the actress shared a series of stunning pictures, wearing a black gown that perfectly highlighted her silhouette.

The gown's elegant design, combined with stylish heels and minimal makeup, made Samantha look both confident and powerful.

In the pictures, Samantha exudes boss-lady vibes, radiating confidence in every shot. Her graceful yet bold look left fans impressed.

Along with the photos, Samantha added a simple caption, "Sweet as."

Meanwhile, talking about 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premiered on Prime Video on November 7.

