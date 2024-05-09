Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special wish for Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a special wish for Vijay Deverakonda on his 35th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha re-posted Vijay's portrait and penned a message.

The message read, "Happy happy birthday @thedeverakonda. Wishing you the bestest year I pray that blessings fill your life, bringing you joy and happiness every day."

On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda's birthday on Thursday, the makers of his tentatively titled upcoming film 'SVC59' dropped the first glimpse.

The poster has an action-packed vibe as Vijay is seen holding a machete. The mass dialogue imprinted on the poster adds to the intensity.

The makers have announced that the rural drama is being made on a huge scale and it will have pan Indian appeal.

Director Ravi Kiran Kola took to his X handle and dropped poster.

Along with the post, he wrote, "The blood on his hands is not of their death, but of his own Rebirth." #SVC59 @TheDeverakonda@SVC_official#DilRaju garu, #Shirish garu #HBDTheVijayDeverakonda."

After 'Family Star', Vijay Deverakonda will team up with producer Dil Raju for this project.

Recently, Ravi Kiran Kola shared this news on his X along with a picture featuring himself, Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju.

Along with the picture, Ravi Kiran Kola captioned the post, "It's time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit. It's time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda. Let's wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official#DilRaju garu #Sirish garu . #SVC59 Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time.

The film will mark the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Ravi Kiran Kola.

Apart from this, Vijay Deverakonda is teaming up once again with director Rahul Sankrityan for his 14th movie, following their collaboration on 'Taxiwaala'.

The actor made the announcement on his birthday, May 9, after revealing his 13th film earlier in the day with director Ravi Kiran Kola.

Taking to his X account, Vijay announced the news of 'VD14' on Thursday, along with a fresh movie poster.

The film is described as a period-action drama set in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, with Mythri Movie Makers producing it.

Meanwhile, Samantha is all set to come up with 'Bangaram.'

The film will be produced under Samantha's banner Tralala Moving Pictures as its maiden production venture.

Apart from Bangaram, Samantha is preparing for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny,' an Indian version of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

In the series, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will portray the characters Honey and Bunny. The show's creators, Sita R Menon, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna D.K., have also written the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor