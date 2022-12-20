Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take a sabbatical from films due to health condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health condition has left fans worried after she revealed her Myositis, a rare autoimmune condition, diagnosis. Now, according to latest reports, Samantha is planning to take a long break from acting till she recovers completely. Reports also claim that Samantha has also walked out of a couple of Bollywood projects owing to her illness and makers of those projects are considering other options.

She will reportedly finish shooting of 'Khushi' co-starring Vijay Deverakonda then spend time away from films. However, there has not been any confirmation from the actress. Kushi is a romantic drama that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film was earlier titled VD 11 and is directed by Shiva Nirvana. While the film was earlier eying December 2022 release but makers have now pushed the release to next year.