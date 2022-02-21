Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first look from Shaakuntalam unveiled, wins hearts

The first look of Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Shaakuntalam was unveiled on Monday. The actress took to her social media handles and shared the first look poster. “Presenting.. Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam,” she wrote.Earlier, talking about Shaakuntalam, Samantha had said, “I have never heard of such a script with so much detail. There is no reference to the film. Everything about the film is in the director’s head. So, I am extremely excited to be part of this project and want to make the director’s vision come true.” And now, judging by the first look of the film, each word she said about director’s vision seems to be true.

Based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa, the film is written and directed by Gunasekhar. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan will reprise King Dushyant, while Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will play Prince Bharata.Actor Kabir Duhan Singh will appear as King Asura, while other prominent actors will play important roles in the mythological movie. Being it Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first pan-India movie, all hopes are pinned on this visually creative mythological drama.The filming of 'Shaakuntalam' was completed a long time ago, and now the post-production work is underway. Neelima Guna is the producer, Mani Sharma is the composer, and 'Dil' Raju is the presenter. Shaakuntalam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.